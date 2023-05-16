Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 16, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s private lawyer has said President William Ruto has no powers to fire Public Health Principal Secretary Dr. Josephine Mburu.

On Monday, Ruto fired Dr. Mburu over the Sh 3.7 billion Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) scandal.

Reacting to Ruto’s purge at KEMSA, Lawyer Paul Mwangi argued that the Head of State was wrong in sacking and suspending the officials since the Constitution did not give him such authority.

Mwangi observed that President Ruto had abrogated the Constitution and grabbed the powers that belong to the Public Service Commission (PSC).

“The President can only fire public servants he has appointed. Article 234 Constitution says only the Public Service Commission can discipline and fire public servants,” Mwangi stated.

Mwangi also asked President Ruto to embrace the new Constitution that limited the President’s powers and extended the citizens’ role.

He wondered why the State Law Office was not advising the President appropriately to avoid unnecessary litigations and political embarrassments.

“This Article was put because, in the old Constitution, public servants served at the pleasure of the President,” Mwangi opined.

