Wednesday, May 3, 2023 – Residents from Buuri in Meru County have raised grievances with the new housing projects launched by President William Ruto.

Speaking to the press, the residents claimed they lacked the necessary resources to buy the housing units.

“I have no means of paying for the housing units the president introduced,” one resident lamented, adding that they couldn’t purchase the houses.

“Will I split the money I get to buy a house or buy food for my family? We have rejected those houses and asked the government to use the funds for other products,” the resident added.

However, the residents noted that a facelift of the area would boost their living standards, urging the government to relook into the project and make it affordable.

The complaints came days after Ruto toured the area on April 22 with a bag of goodies accompanied by other leaders.

Ruto’s housing program in Meru County was estimated to have 3,000 units and create at least 7,000 jobs for the youth.

