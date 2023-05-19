Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 19, 2023 – President William Ruto has fired former President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s brother-in-law from a senior government post and replaced him immediately.

In an announcement made by Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Njuguna Ndungu, Uhuru’s brother-in-law Victor Pratt was fired as the chairperson of the Policyholders Compensation Fund and replaced by Simon Mbugua.

Mbugua brings a wealth of experience to the position, having served as a former East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament. He is also recognized as a close ally of President Ruto.

Mbugua’s political journey saw him emerge victorious in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries against Charles Njagua Kanyi during the 2022 General Election.

However, in the subsequent parliamentary race for the Starehe constituency, he narrowly lost to Amos Mwago from the Jubilee Party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.