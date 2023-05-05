Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 5, 2023 – President William Ruto has appointed COTU Boss Francis Atwoli to his government despite the earlier bad blood between them in the run-up to last year’s general election.

Ruto, through Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore, appointed Francis Atwoli as a member of the National Labour Board for three years.

This comes even as millions of hustlers are still waiting for their turn to get jobs that Ruto promised them during campaigns.

Atwoli will serve under David K.A. Siele as the Chairperson alongside other members, including Jacqueline Mugo, Michael Macharia, George Masese, Ernest Nadome, Rose Omamo, Daisy Wanja Njiru, and Areba Omwoyo Samba.

Bore also revoked the appointment of Fronikah Shirika.

In his new role, Atwoli will be tasked with advising the CS on all matters concerning employment and labour, legislation affecting employment and labour, and any matter relating to labour relations.

In liaison with the CS, the board shall advise the government on the issues of immigration entry permits, and work permits to non-citizens and the Chief Justice on the assignment of judges to the Industrial Court and the rules of the Industrial Court.

Furthermore, the board may conduct any investigation as it may consider necessary and research into labour, economic and social policy.

Atwoli currently serves as Secretary General of the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU). He is also the Vice President of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

The trade unionist further serves as the secretary general of the Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union (KPAWU) – a position he has held since 1994.

He is also the President of the Trade Union Federation of Eastern Africa (TUFEA) and the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU).

Other positions include; a member of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Governing Body and the National Labour Board, Kenya (NLB), a Trustee at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and the Director at the National Bank of Kenya (NBK).

