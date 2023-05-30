Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 30, 2023 – President William Ruto has moved to overburden hustlers after he demanded a whopping Sh2 billion for his foreign trips.

This comes even as Kenya is facing harsh economic times that have been exacerbated by the high cost of living brought about by high taxation by Ruto’s government.

The National Treasury had allocated Ruto Sh700 million for foreign trips in the financial year beginning July 1.

However, Ruto demanded an additional Sh1.3 billion with impunity, raising the figure to Sh2 billion.

And that is not all, the National Assembly’s Budget and Appropriations Committee has also allocated Sh301 million for state protocol and utilities.

Besides, Ruto’s office had also requested Sh2 billion for the utilities, which include cleaning, transport, fuel, and maintenance of Sh500 million, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development Sh100 million, and African Union Sh150 million, among others.

Recently, the President and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, were on the spot after bursting their full-year budget in seven months.

It was established that the Executive Office of the President in the period through January spent Sh9.09 billion against the full-year estimate of Sh8.64 billion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST