Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 – President William Ruto has nominated former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Kamau Thugge as the next Central Bank Governor.

Thugge, who has hitherto been named in a number of corruption scandals, was nominated after the retirement of Dr. Patrick Njoroge, who served as CBK boss for 8 years.

A statement signed by Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service, Felix K. Koskei, said Dr. Thugge’s appointment followed the recommendation of the Public Service Commission, which screened six shortlisted candidates, including Thugge, for the position.

“The nomination follows a competitive recruitment process carried out by the Public Service Commission pursuant to the provisions of Section 13 of the Central Bank of Kenya Act, Chapter 491 of the Laws of Kenya”, the statement read.

According to the statement, Dr. Thugge, who has served in senior positions with fiscal, monetary and economic policy-making positions, both locally and abroad, is currently serving the nation as a Senior Advisor and Head of Fiscal and Budget Policy within the Presidency.

He is also a member of the President’s Economic Council.

Dr. Thugge holds a Doctoral Degree in Economics from the John Hopkins University in Maryland, USA.

He also had a meritorious career at the International Monetary Fund from 1985 to 2010, where he served in the positions of Economist, Senior Economist and Deputy Division Head.

As a prominent member of the Kenyan public service, he played a key role in the promulgation of the nation’s 2010 constitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.