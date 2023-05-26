Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 26, 2023 – President William Ruto filed his annual tax returns at Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) headquarters at Times Tower on Friday morning and also encouraged all Kenyans to do so.

Ruto arrived shortly after 8.15 am and the vehicle carrying him was not with the presidential flag.

The presidential flag is the flag that is used in many countries as a symbol of the head of state.

His car, a Toyota Lexus LX-570 with private number plates – KDH 969S, had no Coat of Arms.

The President was received by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and KRA chairman Anthony Mwaura.

The KRA personnel who were serving Ruto said the president has complied with the tax regulations.

The President became the first high-profile national leader to openly file his tax obligations in what was seen as a move to lead by example.

The Kenyan DAILY POST