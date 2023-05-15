Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, May 15, 2023 – President William Ruto, on behalf of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government, has apologised to Kenyans over the Shakahola cult incident, where over 200 died after being coerced by Pastor Paul Mackenzie to starve to death.

During a round table interview with journalists on Sunday, the president acknowledged that there was laxity in government agencies that might have contributed to the loss of lives.

Being the president, Ruto said he takes responsibility for what happened in Shakahola, where Mackenzie allegedly brainwashed his followers to fast to death with the promise of meeting ‘Jesus’

“I am asking for forgiveness from the people of Kenya following the Shakahola incident. It is evident that there was laxity in our Government that unfortunately resulted in the death of many Kenyans. I am not taking it lightly, and I am taking responsibility as the President.

This should not have happened, yet we have all our agencies in place in the entire ecosystem,” Ruto said,” Ruto said.

The Head of state further said heads must roll and fingered the National Intelligence Service (NIS), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), National Police Service, area chiefs and their assistants, and Nyumba Kumi elders for failing to discover the cult’s activities on time.

“Some people who are responsible for this failure on the part of the government will have to give an account. This kind of thing should have never happened when we had all the relative agencies.

“But it has happened, and we have taken full responsibility,” The President said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST