Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, May 26, 2023 – When Ruto and Gachagua were launching their manifesto in Kasarani last year, they arrived in the company of a ‘Mama Mboga’.

She was hired for PR stunts to portray Ruto as a leader who cares for ordinary citizens.

She was dumped after Ruto grabbed power.

The poor ‘mama mboga’ is still hawking bananas and struggling with life.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.