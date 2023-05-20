Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 20, 2023 – Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the arrest of one of President William Ruto’s closest friends.

According to the Guardian, Russia’s Interior Ministry ordered the arrest and detention of International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan.

The ICC, in March, sought to arrest Putin alongside Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova.

The Hague-based court issued an arrest warrant for the duo on allegations they oversaw the deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.

It is claimed the children were then placed to live with Russian families.

Neither Putin nor Lvova-Belova has denied the claims.

Russia’s government named Khan alongside three other ICC judges in a criminal case where they were being accused of “making false accusations of guilt and of preparing an attack on a representative of a foreign state.”

Khan, who was President William Ruto’s lawyer at ICC, was elected an ICC prosecutor in February 2021.

The Kenyan DAILY POST