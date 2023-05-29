Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 29, 2023 – Russia’s interior ministry has put US Senator Lindsey Graham on a wanted list, after he boasted of the US’ support for Ukraine against Russia.

In an edited video released by the Ukrainian president’s office of Graham’s meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, May 27, Graham was shown saying “the Russians are dying” and then saying US support was the “best money we’ve ever spent.”

After Russia criticized the remarks, Ukraine released a full video of the meeting which showed the two remarks were not linked.

Graham disputed Russian criticism of his support for Ukraine on Sunday, saying he had simply praised the spirit of Ukrainians in resisting a Russian invasion with assistance provided by Washington.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Sunday, May 28 said that it was opening a criminal probe into Graham’s comments. The committee did not specify what crime he was suspected of.

A Republican lawmaker known for his hawkish foreign policy views, Graham has been an outspoken champion of increased military support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia.

Graham’s arrest warrant is news because even though Russia has banned dozens of US officials and elected politicians from entering the country it has not put any senior American officeholders on its arrest list.

