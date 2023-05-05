Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Friday, May 5, 2023 – A romantic Kenyan man is the talk of social media after he welcomed his girlfriend at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) with a marriage proposal.
His girlfriend jetted into the country from Australia where she lives and works.
He went down on his knees and asked her for a hand in marriage when she touched down at the airport.
The beautiful lady shed tears of joy as she accepted his proposal.
He was accompanied by a few friends.
See photos of the epic proposal.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>