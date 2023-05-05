Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, May 5, 2023 – A romantic Kenyan man is the talk of social media after he welcomed his girlfriend at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) with a marriage proposal.

His girlfriend jetted into the country from Australia where she lives and works.

He went down on his knees and asked her for a hand in marriage when she touched down at the airport.

The beautiful lady shed tears of joy as she accepted his proposal.

He was accompanied by a few friends.

See photos of the epic proposal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.