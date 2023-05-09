Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 9, 2023 – Robert De Niro has become a father to his seventh child at the age of 79.

The American actor revealed he had just welcomed a new baby in an interview with ET Canada.

The Godfather actor was asked by a reporter from ET Canada what it was like to be a father of six children. The actor corrected her, replying: “Seven, actually.”

“I just had a baby,” he added.

“I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice,” he said.

“And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”

The 79-year-old Oscar-winning actor did not reveal the identity of his baby’s mother, but he was last linked to martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen. The pair were photographed holding hands in July 2022 and in March of this year she appeared pregnant when leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

Robert has two kids: Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46 with his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott. And he has two more children with Grace: Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11.

He is also a dad to twins Aaron and Julian, 27, with former girlfriend, Toukie Smith.