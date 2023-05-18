Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 18, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Onyango Alai, has urged President William Ruto to sack his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua because he is the powerful man behind the Sh 3.7 billion mosquito net scandal at Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

The scandal that was flagged by The Global Fund saw Ruto sack Public Health Principal Secretary, Dr Josephine Mburu and KEMSA Chief Executive Officer, Terry Ramadhan.

Alai, who is a fierce critic of President William Ruto’s administration, urged Ruto that if he is serious about fighting graft at KEMSA, he should tell Gachagua to resign because he is the man behind the scandal with his two sons.

“If you want to sort KEMSA II, fire Rigathi Gachagua or tell him to resign. He has been the force behind the new crooks. Tell me if you want the documents. All points to him,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page on Thursday.

