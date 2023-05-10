Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 10, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has clarified what Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader Raila Odinga wants, in his demand for the opening of the August 9, 2022, election servers.

In an interview with TV47 on Wednesday, Alai said Raila has not been referring to the physical ICT infrastructure.

“The server we are talking about is not the physical infrastructure. The server is the electoral process. Can we review and audit the electoral process,” Alai said.

He said auditing of the electoral process does not have to involve the physical servers.

Among the areas Alai opined should be looked into during the audit was whether the voting process was done right.

“Why did eight million Kenyans stay away from the ballot? Why did we spend so much to conduct the election? Why are we having a cry over the physical server?” he asked.

Alai said President William Ruto can appoint the people he wants to audit the electoral process.

“You can either go with a cooperate body or eminent Kenyans to do it. But let us audit the process,” the former blogger said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.