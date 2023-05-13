Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 13, 2023 – Controversial singer Ringtone Apoko reportedly threatened a motorist after he rammed into her car along Riverside Drive, Nairobi.

Apoko was driving a Mercedes Benz with Malawian number plate when the minor accident occurred.

He reportedly insulted the female motorist and threatened to beat her up.

He also bragged that she cannot take him anywhere.

Ringtone almost grabbed her phone when he realized she was recording him.

He then fled without compensating her for the damage and called her dented rear bumper ‘’plastic’’.

This is not the first time that Ringtone is accused of harassing motorists.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.