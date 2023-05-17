Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – Controversial gospel singer Ringtone Apoko was forced to jumpstart his Mercedes Benz after the engine failed to start.

The flamboyant singer, who is fond of flaunting his wealth on social media, recently bragged that the Benz was at zero mileage when he imported it.

However, it seems it is just another ‘’mtumba’’.

He was also wearing a fake Gucci jacket.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.