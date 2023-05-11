Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 11, 2023 – The name of Rihanna’s baby boy has finally been revealed after she kept it secret for nearly a year.

The boy’s name is RZA Athelston Mayers, according to the little boy’s certificate obtained by Daily Mail.

The child, whom the 35-year-old pop superstar shares with her partner A$AP Rocky, was apparently named in honor of the producer and rapper RZA, the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Rihanna appears to have hinted at her son’s name following his birth on May 13 of last year, as she has worn clothing repping Wu-Tang Clan multiple times since giving birth.

The certificate of live birth indicates that RZA was given his father’s middle name of Athelston. However, Rocky’s middle name has previously been listed by multiple outlets as ‘Athelaston.’

The certificate of live birth also indicates that RZA was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child together.