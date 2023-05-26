Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday May 26, 2023 – Superstar singer Rihanna showed off a blinged-out accessory in a new TikTok clip she shared yesterday, May 25.

The singer shared a video of herself walking around in a pair of sparkly heels while wearing a huge diamond toe ring bearing an equally huge price tag. “Quiet luxury,” she captioned the post in which she wore a pear-cut diamond ring by XIV Karats that jewelry expert Maxwell Stone of Steven Stone Jewellers told Page Six Style is worth an estimated $1 million.

Rihanna also wore a pair of strappy black Amina Muaddi heels ($1,380) with crystal accents on the ankle. This is the first time she’s revealed a closer look at her flashy toe accessory which she apparently wore all night long out in the streets of NYC.

“The ring features a 9 carat pear-cut diamond,” Stone says, adding that the “nontraditional cut” bears an interesting symbolism. Pear-cut stones are “believed to symbolize the empowerment and independence of the wearer,” the diamond pro says, adding that the “cut is the perfect choice for a global superstar like Rihanna.”

She wore the dazzling gem for a night out ahead of the 2023 Met Gala last month, with the “Diamonds” singer sporting a fabulous black-and-white feathered look along with the huge ring.

The Grammy winner who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, paired the white style with a vintage Chanel jacket made from faux fur along with logo glasses from the French fashion house, adding a massive black-and-white feathered hat to complete the look.