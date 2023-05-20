Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday May 20, 2023 – Pregnant Rihanna has shared unseen maternity photoshoot from her first pregnancy ahead of Baby No. 2’s arrival.

In the images, the Umbrella singer is seen wearing nothing but a gold bikini top featuring bejewelled tassel embellishments styled with a black lacy bikini bottom.

She accessorized her look with statement ornate gold rings, patterned gold armlet, silver chain-link and chunky bracelet, dangling earrings, and animal pattern pumps with killer high heels.

In the caption, the singer wrote: “Here’s a little series I call ‘Rub on ya titties’. In honour of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA…he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me #maternityshoot2022 #tobecontinued.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are currently expecting their second child. The couple has not revealed their due date.

See photos below.