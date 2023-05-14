Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 14, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Saturday lectured former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for organising mass protests against the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Gachagua, who spoke during the burial of field marshal Mama Mukami Kimathi unleashed a barrage of attacks on the ODM party leader, accusing him of not being sincere with his mass protests

“I am happy the former prime minister has said we speak the truth. Welcome to the Club of truthful men. It is true the truth is good, it sets you free,” Gachagua stated.

The second-in-command’s statement opened the floor to an onslaught on the opposition supremo.

Gachagua said elections are over and urged Raila Odinga to wait for 2027, since President William Ruto is the current Head of state and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces

“People must not live in denial. The truth of the matter is that hustler number one William Ruto is the president and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces.

“That is the truth and his Deputy is Riggy G, son of Mau Mau, that is the truth. The truth is the election is over, the next election is in 2027,” he said amid cheers from the crowd.

The DP further questioned why Raila did not call his supporters to the streets when the economy was failing in the second term of former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.