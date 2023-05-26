Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 26, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has claimed that President William Ruto is doing everything possible to ensure the approval of the 3 percent housing levy on all salaried Kenyans.

In a social media post on Friday, Alai said Ruto on Friday met Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) and the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) top officials in state house, where he bribed them with millions of shillings to make sure teachers support his 3 percent housing levy.

“KNUT and KUPPET bosses were in State House where they were given millions to go convince teachers to support the 3% tax,” Alai stated.

The Housing levy has become a hot topic in the country, as the government plans to make it mandatory in its push to achieve affordable housing.

