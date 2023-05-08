Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 8, 2023 – New Life Prayer Church and Centre Pastor Ezekiel Odero is among two pastors who have been condemned by the state for the indoctrination of their followers.

Odero and Good News International Church Pastor Paul Makenzie, have been accused by the government of radicalizing their followers to the extent of telling them to starve to death to meet Jesus Christ.

Pastor Ezekiel, who was in the dock last week, is out on bond, and on Saturday, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga paid him a visit at his home in Mavueni, Kilifi County.

Raila claimed that pastor Ezekiel is innocent and accused the state of persecuting him.

However, many Kenyans don’t know that during the run-up to the August 9, 2022, presidential election, Pastor Ezekiel told his followers to support Raila Odinga’s presidential bid and termed William Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, as thieves.

“Yes he was telling us to vote for Baba,” said one of the pilgrims who visited Ezekiel’s mega church in Mavueni.

The Kenyan DAILY POST