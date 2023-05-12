Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 12, 2023 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale opened up in his book ‘For The Record’ why he fell out with ODM leader Raila Odinga and his only disappointment with him.

Speaking during an interview, Duale said that his only disappointment with Odinga was his politics of betrayal.

According to the Defence CS, when Odinga did a handshake with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, he never consulted those close to him including Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetang’ula, and Musalia Mudavadi.

“The only part I am disappointed with Baba is that he is still in the business of politics of deceit and betrayal, even today. Raila Odinga went and did a handshake with Uhuru, he did not consult Kalonzo, Mudavadi, or Wetangula and he is going to do that if at all there’s going to be a handshake which I don’t think so. This business of handshake of Baba is going to end in this administration,” Duale stated.

The Defence CS also recalled his fallout with Odinga in 2008 during the formation of the grand coalition government, saying that was the first point of betrayal.

According to Duale, he was the chief campaigner and point man of Raila in Northern Kenya yet, Baba betrayed him politically by not appointing him the Defence Minister, and since then, he harboured hatred for the ODM Leader.

“When the cabinet of the grand coalition was formed, Raila Odinga looked me in the eyes and told me Kibaki has appointed another candidate, Haji, to be the Minister for Defence so we can’t have two of you from the same district. I remember I told him he should have told me, I would have gone to PNU and square out with Haji for the ministerial position. The deceit started there,” he said.

Nonetheless, he admitted that Raila is his political godfather, having introduced him to politics and nurturing him politically.

The Kenyan DAILY POST