Tuesday, May 23, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has lost the battle for the Jubilee Party soul.

This is after the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties confirmed his expulsion from the Jubilee Party.

According to the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu, Uhuru and his allies, among Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe, are no longer members of Jubilee and therefore cannot transact on behalf of the party.

She termed yesterday’s Jubilee NDC as illegal.

She noted that she addressed her directive to Joshua Kutuny, Deputy Secretary General of the Kanini Kega faction.

“It is further noted that the party concluded the disciplinary processes against Hon. Jeremiah Kioni, Hon. David Murathe, and Mr. Kagwe Gichohi, wherein they participated in line with Section 14B (2) of the Political Parties Act, 2011 (PPA).

“Consequently, the party expelled Hon. Kioni, and Hon. Murathe, and suspended Mr. Kagwe. Following a review of the submitted documents in line with the PPA and the party constitution, this Office is satisfied that the party adhered to due process,” read part of the letter from ORPP to Kutuny.

Ms. Nderitu also affirmed the leadership of Sabina Chege as party leader and Kanini Kega as Secretary General.

Speaking yesterday, Kutuny noted that, by way of the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties declaration, the National Delegates Conference held on Monday, May 21, at the Ngong Race Course was illegal.

“It, therefore, means that Uhuru-led National Delegates Conference and its resolutions are null and void,” Kutuny stated, clarifying that Kega’s wing was the legitimate leadership of the party,” Kutuny stated.

During yesterday’s NDC, Uhuru purportedly expelled Kega, and Sabina Chege among other rebels from Jubilee, but going by the ORPP, he has no powers to expel anyone.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.