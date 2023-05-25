Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 25, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has demanded the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu to resign with immediate effect before he orders his goons to hound her out of office by force.

This follows the handling of Jubilee party leadership wrangles in which she ratified the expulsion of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his team from Jubilee.

Addressing the press yesterday, Raila, in the company of Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, and Eugene Wamalwa, accused Anne Nderitu of working with President William Ruto to kill multipartism in the country.

As a result, he called for the resignation or sacking of Nderitu for the sake of multipartism in the country, which he fought for.

“Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu must leave office in view of clear manifestations that she has been co-opted into partisan and illegal schemes by Kenya Kwanza to cripple instead of protecting political parties. Anne Nderitu no longer enjoys the confidence of her clients, the political parties,” the leaders said in a statement read by Raila.

The leaders insisted that they do everything possible to protect its affiliate parties, including Jubilee Party.

“The destabilization of the Jubilee Party is a do-or-die agenda, sponsored by the highest level of Kenya Kwanza leadership whose aim is to ensure Kenya Kwanza obtains a supermajority in Parliament and amend the constitution,” they said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.