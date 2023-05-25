Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 25, 2023 – The Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu has spoken after Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders called for her resignation for taking political sides in the ongoing power struggles facing Jubilee Party.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Azimio leaders accused Nderitu of working at the behest of the Kenya Kwanza regime.

“Make no mistake, Azimio will do anything possible to protect affiliate parties,” said Eugene Wamalwa who was flanked by Raila Odinga.

Wamalwa further called on the Registrar of Political Parties to resign claiming she was openly biased.

“The Registrar of Political Parties Mrs. Anne Nderitu must leave office in view of clear manifestation that she has been co-opted into partisan and illegal schemes by Kenya kwanza to cripple instead of protecting political parties,” he said.

But, Nderitu in her defense, said she has not taken political sides and said she is probing how Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe were expelled from Jubilee Party.

She also said she is probing whether former President Uhuru Kenyatta was legally overthrown as Jubilee Party leader and replaced with nominated MP, Sabina Chege.

“We have our legal team looking at those documents and other matters involving the party. The leaders should put their political differences aside so that we can make a lawful decision,” Nderitu said on Wednesday evening.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.