Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, May 26, 2023 – The Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu, has come out to advise Jubilee party members in the wake of ongoing disputes.

In an interview with Spice FM on Friday, Nderitu said Jubilee should sit down and put its house in order.

“Jubilee has very mature politicians, if they sit down together, they can be able to solve their matters,” she said.

She said that Jubilee should not take matters of politics personally because they can disagree and agree later.

“They still have an opportunity to come back together, make their party work and solve disputes because finally they shall go through the court process and the court will declare themselves but the party still needs to solve their disputes.”

Nderitu spoke as divisions continue to rock the former ruling party, with one faction led by Jeremiah Kioni saying former President Uhuru Kenyatta is the party leader and the other faction led by EALA MP Kanini Kega saying nominated MP Sabina Chege is the party leader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.