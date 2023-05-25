Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 25, 2023 – The Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu has swiftly constituted a legal team to look into the alleged ouster of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his team from the Jubilee Party.

This is after she was accused of forging documents to ratify Uhuru’s ouster from Jubilee; something that saw Azimio demand for her resignation.

Speaking yesterday, Nderitu distanced herself from taking any political side in making decisions concerning the leadership of the troubled Jubilee party.

According to her, the legal team will investigate and look into documentation submitted by members of the Jubilee Party.

Further, she explained that the team would also investigate whether the Jubilee’s National Delegates Convention (NDC) was held lawfully or unlawfully.

According to Nderitu, the decision to affirm the leadership of Sabina Chege as party leader and Kanini Kega as Secretary General was informed by legal procedures.

“We have our legal team looking at those documents and other matters involving the party. The leaders should put their political differences aside so that we can make a lawful decision,” she stated.

She noted that the Kanini Kega-led team followed the right procedure to submit their documentation, adding that they also upheld the party laws.

“The decision is from the party and our part is just to confirm whether the process has been followed and as far as we agree then we continue with the action.

“We only confirm whether the process and they have followed their own party constitution and they have also followed the Political Parties Act. So, the decision is actually not ours,” Nderitu added.

Led by former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni, the Azimio team accused Nderitu of informing the party of her decision that ousted Kioni as Secretary General late, adding that she falsified the documents.

“Falsifying government documents is a criminal offence and this lady is clearly guilty of a criminal offence. She has continued falsifying those documents and that is what has sustained these unnecessary coup attempts that you are seeing,” Kioni stated.

