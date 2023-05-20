Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday May 20, 2023 – Two corps members were captured in a viral video getting sensual while participating in an event at their orientation camp.

While it is unclear where this happened, the lady was seen in the video responding to being touched at a sensitive spot.

This is a NYS equivalent in Kenya

In Nigeria, they call them Corps

Watch below