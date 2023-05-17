Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday May 17, 2023 – Big Brother reality star, Kate Jones better known as Ka3na, is bereaved as she lost her ex-husband and father of her daughter, Mr. Jones.

According to reports, the remains of the 67-year-old were laid to rest in the early hours of Wednesday, May 17, in the U.K.

Ka3na who was a contestant in Big Brother season 5 got divorced from Mr Jones in March 2022.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

See photos