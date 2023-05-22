Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 22, 2023 – Real Madrid have confirmed the club are taking legal action over the ‘hate crime’ suffered by Vinicius Jnr after the forward was subjected to racist abuse during their match against Valencia on Sunday.

The Brazilian forward was subjected to vile chanting from Valencia supporters at the Mestalla Stadium, as the hosts claimed a 1-0 win over Real Madrid.

Vinicius Jnr was later sent off in added time at the end of the match after hitting Hugo Duro during a melee, with the 22-year-old appearing visibly upset as he left the pitch.

He took to Twitter afterwards to declare that Spanish football belong to racists.

‘It wasn’t the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in LaLiga,’ he wrote.

‘The competition thinks it’s normal, the Federation does too and the opponents encourage it. I’m so sorry.

‘The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano, and Messi today belongs to racists. A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world.

‘I’m sorry for the Spaniards who don’t agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists. And unfortunately, for everything that happens each week, I have no defense. I agree. But I am strong and I will go to the end against racists. Even if far from here.’

LaLiga president Javier Tebas responded to the comments by claiming the winger had failed to turn up to multiple meetings to discuss the issue.

Vinicius Jnr issued at rebuke to Tebas, insisting: ‘I’m not your friend to talk about racism. I want actions and punishments.’

Tebas gave a further response where he defended both Spain and LaLiga, with the official claiming the league is attempting to combat racism within its powers.

‘Neither Spain nor LaLiga are racist, it is very unfair to say that,’ Tebas wrote.

Vinicius Jnr’s comments came after he was targeted with racist abuse on multiple other occasions during the season.

In a statement, Real Madrid confirmed the club has filed a complaint to the State Attorney General’s Office over the ‘hate crime’.

‘Real Madrid CF shows its strongest revulsion and condemns the events that took place yesterday against our player Vinícius Junior,’ a statement read.

These facts constitute a direct attack on the coexistence model of our social and democratic State of law.

‘Real Madrid considers that such attacks also constitute a hate crime, for which reason it has filed the corresponding complaint with the State Attorney General’s Office, specifically with the Prosecutor’s Office against hate crimes and discrimination, so that the facts can be investigated and clear responsibilities.

‘Article 124 of the Spanish Constitution establishes the functions of the Public Prosecutor’s Office to promote the action of justice in defense of legality and the rights of citizens and the public interest.

‘For this reason, and given the seriousness of the events that occurred, Real Madrid has turned to the State Attorney General’s Office, without prejudice to its appearance as a private prosecution in the proceedings that are being initiated.’

According to Marca, the abuse suffered by Vinicius Jnr on Sunday was seen as the ‘last straw’ by Real Madrid.