Monday May 8, 2023 – Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kim Zolciak has filed for divorce from her husband and former NFL star, Kroy Biermann.

TMZ reported that she listed April 30 as the date of separation between her and Biermann. The two were married for 11 years and had 4 kids together during that time.

Kim is filing for divorce because the marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” She’s asking for primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody. She also wants spousal support and to legally restore her maiden name.

This is coming amid report of Kim and Kroy owing IRS $1.1m in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018. They also owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes from 2018.

Kim and Kroy’s massive country club mansion in Alpharetta, GA, which was heavily featured on multiple reality shows, entered foreclosure in February; though Kim’s daughters, Brielle and Ariana, denied their home was heading to the auction block.

Kim and Kroy met at a charity event way back in May 2010, when he was playing with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. Their relationship was featured on ‘RHOA’ and they tied the knot on Nov. 11, 2011, at their former estate in Roswell, GA.

Kim was previously married to Daniel Toce from 2001 to 2003. This is however Kroy’s first marriage.