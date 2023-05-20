Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday May 20, 2023 – “Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum, Caroline Manzo has denied calling FBI on co-star, Teresa Giudice during her 2013 fraud indictment.

Speaking during an interview with Page Six, Manzo admitted that she knows who made the call. She said “I know who did. PS, I was there.”

Her daughter, Lauren Manzo, immediately added, “But we’ll never say who it was.” Caroline further explained that she saw what was going down, but she “took the fall” because “I am not [a rat].”

She added;

“It’s not even about being a rat. There’s this thing called collateral damage. So, when you say something, who’s going to hurt? Who is this going to hurt by saying this truth?

“You can believe whatever you like about me. I know I never did — I could never do that. But if blaming me makes you feel better, OK, then your reality. It’s not going to change my day.”

The reality star, 61, then noted that she accepted responsibility for the call “to protect people that didn’t deserve the collateral damage and the fallout once it comes out.” Though she said it was “hurtful,” she also feels very blessed to have her three children and her husband, Albert Manzo III.

Giudice, 51, previously suggested that she believed Caroline was the one who turned her and her then-husband, Joe Giudice, to the feds after the “Food, Love, and Chaos” star predicted that they would be put behind bars.

Teresa and Joe were convicted of fraud in 2015. Teresa served 11 months before being released in December 2015, while Joe spent three years in prison and was deported to Italy in March 2019.