Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday May 16, 2023 – Rapper Shy Glizzy was arrested over the weekend after reportedly pulling a gun on his girlfriend and threatening to harm her.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the rapper was arrested on Saturday, May 13, following a verbal altercation with his on-again, off-again girlfriend which police said escalated to the point where Shy grabbed a firearm and made a threat.

The alleged incident played out on a public street around 9 AM on Saturday, and Shy took off after the argument. West Hollywood Sheriff’s Deputies got involved and a criminal report was made. Shy was eventually tracked down by 6PM and arrested.

Shy Glizzy was booked on a felony charge of making criminal threats and records showed he was released after about 4 hours behind bars on a $50,000 bond.

Police did not find a gun on Shy when he was arrested and he denied ever threatening his girlfriend who he’s been dating off and on for 4 months.

The case remains under investigation.