Thursday May 25, 2023 – American rapper, Offset has revealed that he is not actually biologically related to either Quavo or the late Migos rapper Takeoff, who are both nephew and uncle despite often being referred to as their cousin.

The three were classmates during childhood and began hanging out more often in the sixth grade. While hanging out a lot, they became closer and developed the “triplet flow.”

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, Offset confirmed Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle but the long-believed notion about him being Quavo’s cousin isn’t true.

While reflecting on his upbringing, Offset explained how his father was “nowhere to be found” throughout his childhood.

“My daddy wasn’t even present, wasn’t nowhere to be found,” Offset says before adding, “But I never hated the n—-.” His life since then has been filled with strong women: his mother, his grandmother and a large percentage of his creative team and collaborators.

“I just feel like the aesthetics of a female is different from a male,” he explains. “A female can take you somewhere you might can’t take yourself. You always need that guidance, like from that mother or that grandmother. That’s my key to my push and my drive. Strong women are going to put you in strong places.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Offset spoke on Take’s passing and why he has not really spoke on it publicly. “It’s hard for me to talk about s**t right now,” he said. “I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man,” he continued. “Talking about all this s**t is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That s**t hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That s**t feels fake, bro”. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”