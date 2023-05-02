Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday May 2, 2023 – American rapper, Lil Nas X commanded attention as he arrived at the 2023 Met Gala which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night, May 1, 2023.

The rapper, real name Montero Lamar Hill wowed on the red carpet in a crystallised cat look by Pat McGrath and Dior Men.

The 24-year-old’s ensemble was made up entirely of glitter, crystals, and pearls with only a G-string and metallic paint covering his modesty.

Even Lil Nas X’s face was bedazzled with sparkly stones while a set of beaded whiskers around his lips.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the rapper stayed true to his catlike character, cooing “meow” as he made his way down the red carpet.

See more photos below.