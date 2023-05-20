Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday May 20, 2023 – Rapper Fetty Wap has asked a judge in his federal drug trafficking case to only sentence him to the mandatory minimum years.

Fetty is seeking a 5-year sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine stemming from his October 2021 arrest.

His lawyers told the judge that Fetty “accepts full responsibility for his crimes, but his conduct here does not and should not define him”. They attached a bunch of positive letters from family and friends, who said Fetty was just trying to provide for them financially by selling drugs.

In spite of the rapper’s plea, prosecutors want Fetty to spend between 87 and 108 months behind bars. They claimed he participated in a massive drug trafficking organization that flooded Long Island with cocaine.

The office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace also says leniency isn’t really warranted here, adding that the rapper “has used, and continues to use, his fame, sizeable platform and influence to glamorize the drug trade.”

Fetty Wap was on his way to Rolling Loud New York back in 2021 when the feds ap prehended him and several others, accusing them of using USPS trucks to smuggle drugs. The feds say their investigation uncovered 16 kilograms of cocaine.