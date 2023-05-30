Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 30, 2023 – Cardi B is considering selling her luxury cars because she rarely drives them out.

The American rapper, who doesn’t know how to drive, has a luxury car collection like Lamborghini Urus, Chevy Suburban, Lamborghini Aventador, and many more.

She took to her Instagram story to lament that the cars are collecting dust in the garage and is considering selling them off.

