Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday May 20, 2023 – Award-winning rapper and actor, Ludacris has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He was honored with the 2,756th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

The rapper — born Chris Bridges — was also honored with moving speeches from co-stars and collaborators LL Cool J and Vin Diesel, who showered Ludacris with affection and praise as they reflected on his journey throughout the years, and a surprise speech by his eldest daughter, Karma Bridges.

The My Chick Bad rapper welcomed, Karma, 21, from a previous relationship, and also shares daughters, Cai, Cadence, and Chance with wife, Eudoxie Bridges, whom he tied the knot with in 2014.

Other casts from ‘Fast & Furious’ Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster, and many others were also in attendance to support the actor and his family.

Ludacris shared that he was “blown away” by his friends, family, and co-stars who came to pay tribute to his career.

“It’s almost hard for me to put into words. LL was the person who made me wanna rap. Vin has changed my life forever through the gift that keeps on giving, this franchise Fast and Furious. It meant everything to have them show up for me today,” he said.

“I was literally just saying [that] I’ll put my cast up against any other cast in film history. We are the closest-knit family off camera and on camera. Compared to anybody, 100 percent.”

“I was fighting tears. Seriously, I was glad that I had my sunglasses on today,” he admitted.

“That blew me away. Usually, it’s not easy for people to keep certain things from me, but that was 100 percent a surprise.

Seems like everybody knew but me! I’m a little pissed off right now. I’m a little mad.”

Ludacris was visibly emotional when Karma joined her “Uncle Vin” to share a few words about her dad’s journey on the podium.

“To my rock, my hero, my dad, words can’t describe how much being here for you today means to me. After receiving your text on Thursday asking if I could make it to L.A. for your Hollywood star, it took everything in me to come up with an excuse of why I couldn’t make it today,” Karma admitted in her speech. “The truth is, I wouldn’t miss it for the world. From plays to dance recitals to graduation, you have always found a way to be there for me, even if it’s a call or a text from miles away. You always made it a point to make sure I felt valued. Growing up, you’d tell me to face my fears, that I can be two things in this world: scared or prepared. That there is no such thing as failure as long as I never give up on my dream. All I know is, if practice what you preach was a person, it would be you.”

She added: “After years of you being the one surprising me, it is my honor to have the tables be turned. Only you and God know truly how hard you have worked to reach this moment. And I thank him for allowing me to witness just a snippet of the time, passion, and dedication you put into everything that you do. I am so proud of you, Dad. Congratulations to a legend of an artist and a legend of a father.”

“Ludacris has been a pop culture staple for many years,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement before the ceremony. “As both a rapper and actor, he has created some of our favorite music and film moments and we’re thrilled to welcome him to our historic landmark.”