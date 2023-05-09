Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, 09 May 2023- A video of a couple having sex inside their private car has taken social media by storm.

The video, which was taken in the dark, shows the couple exchanging fluids at the back of an SUV car with registration number AEV6482.

The identity of the car owner is yet to be revealed but the video has been shared far and wide across various social media platforms.

Many people have been left wondering how such an intimate moment ended up being recorded and shared with the whole world.

While some have expressed shock and disgust, others have taken a more light-hearted approach, joking about the situation.

One user on Twitter commented, “Someone should tell that couple that sex is best enjoyed in the privacy of your own home.”

The trending video serves as a cautionary tale for all of us to be careful about what we do in public spaces.

Watch it below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.