Monday, May 29, 2023 – The wrangles in Siaya County have taken another turn after Raila Odinga’s ODM expelled Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol from the party.

The decision was communicated by ODM Siaya coordinating committee drawn from all sub-counties.

In a statement, ODM revealed that the reason for expelling Oduol was because he was working with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza to sabotage Governor James Orengo, and by extension the party leadership.

“Siaya government is an ODM government and therefore all elected and appointed officials are expected to operate within strict confines of the party Constitution.”

“A few officials are prosecuting unsubstantiated claims in the media instead of exploring available mechanisms within the party,” a statement from the party read in part.

The committee further made changes to Gem and Bondo party leadership, maintaining that the individuals would no longer be recognised as ODM members.

“This meeting has therefore unanimously resolved that the Siaya Deputy Governor be compelled to resign as the DG Since he no longer subscribes to the ideals and aspirations of the party.”

“The meeting resolved he be expelled and he is hereby expelled from the ODM party membership,” the committee stated.

The party also made leadership changes in Gem and Bondo revealing it was necessitated by infiltration by Kenya Kwanza.

“The committee has endorsed the replacement of sub-county and branch officials who have since decamped to other political coalitions.

“In particular, this meeting today has endorsed the decision by the Bondo ODM branch and Gem branch to overhaul its entire leadership,” the committee directed.

ODM raised concerns that Kenya Kwanza was using food tokens to lure members to join their coalition.

Oduol was kicked out two days after he made financial impropriety claims against Governor James Orengo and other members of the county assembly.

During a media interview, the besieged DG claimed that the county made withdrawals of up to Sh6 million a day.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.