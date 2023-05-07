Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 7, 2023 – Kibra Linda Ward MCA and ODM Vice Chairman Nairobi branch, Samson Ochieng Jera, is being detained at Gigiri police station after being arrested by plainclothes police officers.

The vocal MCA, a close ally of Azimio leader Raila Odinga, was reportedly running his errands in Nairobi Central Business District on Saturday when he was arrested by cops outside 680 hotel and bundled into a Subaru before being taken to Gigiri police station.

It is alleged that he is being accused of hiring rowdy youths to damage properties during Azimio demos that rocked Kibera and Lang’ata.

Some rebel ODM MPs led by Jalang’o and a section of politicians allied to Ruto are allegedly trying to intimidate him so that Kibera and Langata people will not come out in large numbers to protest in the near future in case Raila reads the riot act.

Jera is a great mobilizer and has a huge following in Kibra and Lang’ata.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.