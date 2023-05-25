Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, May 25, 2023 – Businessman cum politician, Jimi Wanjigi, has dismissed claims that Azimio Leader Raila Odinga would have rescued Kenyans from the current struggling economy.

Addressing the media, the former presidential aspirant noted that the Ksh6,000 Raila promised to give to Kenyans monthly would have been insignificant with the current high cost of living.

“We are talking about economic policy. If you recall Baba’s (Raila) manifesto, it was more welfare oriented, talking about giving people Ksh6,000,” Wanjigi stated.

“I don’t believe that’s a solution if that’s the type of economic policy he was going to pursue,” he added.

Wanjigi explained that it was unrealistic to give people Ksh6,000 every month regardless of whether or not they earned it.

“I believe in everyone pulling their weight,” he added.

He noted that soon, the government will discuss defaulting the multi-billion debt with China, World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and other lenders.

“We need to face this debt menace head-on and have a candid conversation. If we address the debt crisis, it could be a chance to rest Kenya,” he stated.

Wanjigi called upon President William Ruto and his team of financial experts to discuss different terms with the lenders to avoid the impending disaster.

“The current government has resulted in overtaxing Kenyans to facilitate the debt and other operations. However, the more it taxes the less it will get from Kenyans,” Wanjigi remarked.

During the campaign period, Raila explained that select Kenyans would receive the monthly stipend. The funds, under a social protection programme, were to be distributed between 1.5 million households.

Ruto is under fire for failing to honour promises and overtaxing Kenyans amid the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, including maize flour, fuel, and sugar.

The Kenyan DAILY POST