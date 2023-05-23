Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 23, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has threatened to resume his weekly demonstrations if the bipartisan talks do not solve the high cost of living, the IEBC server issues, and the independence of political parties.

Speaking during the Jubilee Party NDC at Ngong Racecourse, Raila stated that the bipartisan committee has fourteen days to solve the issues or else he would go back to the streets.

“Tulisema mazungumzo iwe mwezi moja na sasa imebaki siku kumi na nne. Kama ile kamati ya bipartisan haiwezi kupata suluhisho juu ya gharama ya maisha, mambo ya server na uhuru wa vyama, tutarudi uwanjani, sisi hatuwezi kutishwa,” said Raila.

On his part, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who accompanied Raila to the NDC, stated that the Azimio la Umoja coalition will quit bipartisan talks if the Kanini Kega-led Jubilee faction holds another NDC.

“Tukiskia wale wengine wanafanya NDC yao wajue hakuna bipartisan talks,” said Kalonzo.

Uhuru’s party also vowed to scuttle bipartisan talks if President William Ruto will not stop poaching its members.

Raila called off anti-government protests on May 3 after the Kenya Kwanza agreed to recuse Eldas MP Adan Keynan from the bi-partisan committee and replaced him with Saku MP Dido Rasso.

However, he vowed to continue engaging his supporters as the negotiations between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio go on.

