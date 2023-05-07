Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 7, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga had better not set foot in the streets again in the name of demonstrating.

This is after it emerged that President William Ruto may be preparing to form a militia and arm them to the teeth to deal with Baba once and for all if he goes back to demos.

The idea was sold to Ruto by a one-time Azimio La Umoja politician who jumped ship to join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking yesterday, Brenda Kraido faulted the opposition for sabotaging President William Ruto’s administration.

According to her, Raila is using the anti-state protests to cause havoc with the intent of sneaking into the government.

The practicing attorney, who played a role in the registration of Azimio, said the protests are no longer against the government but against Kenyans.

She said the ODM leader is hiding behind the issues of the economy and cost of living to advance his agenda.

“He does not wish well for anyone. He wants businesses to collapse,” observed Brenda.

The politician sympathized with businesspeople who have had to count losses owing to the chaos that arise from the demonstrations.

She now wants the president to arm businesspeople with guns for their protection.

“At this rate, it is only fair that the government allows people to defend themselves.

“Let’s go the American way. Give people guns so that everyone can stand their ground and shoot at trespasses,” she said.

Raila called off his weekly protests to allow chance for the bipartisan talks, but threatened to resume the demos if Ruto will not be serious with the talks.

