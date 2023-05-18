Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 18, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has taken President William Ruto back to class on how to turn around the economy after proving too difficult for him given the recent development where he has been forced to increase taxes despite the skyrocketing cost of living.

Addressing the media at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation, Raila advised Ruto to address the economy’s shortcomings instead of levying more taxes on Kenyans.

According to Raila, Ruto’s government should figure out why the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is unable to meet its revenue targets.

“Instead of merely levying more taxes on Kenyans, Kenya Kwanza must address the economy’s many structural shortcomings. For instance, there is a reason why the Kenya Revenue Authority is unable to meet its revenue targets. Kenya Kwanza must figure out and address the problem,” said Raila.

The former Prime Minister asked the government to address the Kenyan currency crisis, saying that it has also fallen significantly against the Tanzanian shilling.

“The weakness is not just vis-à-vis the US dollar. Our currency fell significantly against the Tanzanian shilling – by nearly 10 percent since last September.

“This suggests that domestic factors are causing part of the decline of the Kenyan shilling,” he stated.

Raila also asked the government to strengthen critical institutions tasked with fighting corruption, collecting revenue, and investigating and prosecuting crimes.

He further asked Ruto to incorporate all productive Citizens into nation-building projects.

“Kenya Kwanza must incorporate all productive citizens into its nation-building projects.

“Currently, the regime has alienated a huge section of the population who see themselves as outsiders and strangers in their own country,” he added.

Additionally, the opposition chief urged the government to rationalize public expenditure by avoiding unnecessary programs and projects.

