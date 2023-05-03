Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 3, 2023 – A close confidante of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said his life is in danger.

Commenting on his Twitter page on Wednesday, Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo said a Blue Subaru registration KBZ 373X has been trailing him.

He said he has done a search on National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the car is unregistered.

Amollo also lamented about his security detail withdrawal, saying it was done purposefully.

“So They’ve Tasked Shadowy Operatives In M/V KBZ 373 X Blue Subaru To Eliminate Me! A Vehicle On The Road But No Records At NTSA, But Operates From Kabete Police Station! And They Withdraw My Security For The Purpose! Well, I’m Not Afraid. History Is Replete With Martyrs,” Amollo stated.

On Tuesday, the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) confirmed that security teams for the Azimio La Umoja leaders have been withdrawn.

They alleged the move came with an order from the government.

“The Ruto government has ordered the immediate withdrawal of security details of party leader Raila Odinga,” the party said on Twitter on Tuesday.

