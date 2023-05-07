Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 7, 2023 – A close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has bragged about how he used his Karate skills at a burial in Kakamega County on Saturday when five MCAs tried to attack him.

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya had attended the burial of former Kisa East MCA Stephen Maloba in Khwisero, where he was reportedly attacked by MCAs.

The exact cause of the altercation remains unclear, but Salasya later boasted on Twitter that he managed to handle the situation before it escalated.

A video shared by the MP shows him, clad in a red tracksuit, in a heated exchange with a group of people, while men believed to be his security team attempt to protect him.

In his tweet, Salasya credited his physical fitness to the gym instructors at the Parliament’s gym facility, stating, “Within 5 seconds I was able to dismantle an array of MCAs who wanted to attack me.”

….Big thanks to our Clerk @⁨Clerk Mr Njoroge⁩ you have a good team of gym instructors in our gym facility are amazing ,they have made me physically fit for the few. Weeks I have been attending ,within 5 seconds I was able to dismantle array of MCAs who wanted to attack me pic.twitter.com/0hw2W8CtV0 — Peter K. Salasya, MP (@P_Salasya) May 6, 2023

Following the altercation, Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba took the microphone and tried to restore calm.

The ANC Secretary General also addressed the unruly crowd in the Luhya dialect, urging them to settle down.

Stephen Maloba was tragically stabbed to death last month.

