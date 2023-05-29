Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 29, 2023 – Azimio Youth Leader Calvin Okoth alias Gaucho has been arrested by detectives in Nairobi on Monday.

The reason for his arrest is yet to be known. It emerged police had been looking for him since Saturday.

Teams were mobilized and ordered to look for him. Gaucho switched off his mobile phones and went into hiding.

Gaucho had arrived outside City Hall and was engaging his supporters in a chit-chat when three undercover cops arrived and asked him to accompany them.

The officers led him to a waiting blue Subaru and sped off. Gaucho seemed surprised by the move and obliged to the orders.

It is the second time in a week Gaucho, a loyalist of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party leader Raila Odinga is being arrested.

Last week, he was arrested and detained overnight at Muthangari police station before being released with no charges following his arrest on May 23, 2023.

The Kenyan DAILY POST